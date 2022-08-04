Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 19,990

Sony has officially unveiled a new pair of true wireless earbuds in India. The Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 TWS earbuds are the latest entrants to India’s premium true wireless earbud segment. The Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 was initially launched in the US, UK, and other global markets.

Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 Price India

The Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 are priced at Rs 19,990. However, Sony is letting users pre-order the LinkBuds for Rs 14,990. In addition, users can also avail of a Rs 2,000 discount by using select credit and debit cards. But this offer is only valid from today to August 12, 2022.

The Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 are available for purchase from the Sony Center and Sony Exclusive stores as well as www.ShopatSC.com, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites.

Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 Features, Specs

The Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 TWS earbuds feature an integrated V1 processor from Sony that reproduces all the detail in your music with minimal distortion. These buds come with a specially designed 12 mm ring driver with a high-compliance (low-recoil) diaphragm. The earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and support SBC and AAC audio formats.

The Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 TWS earbuds also debut as the world’s first open-ring in-ear headphones allowing you to tune into the outside world whenever you want. The newly developed ring driver unit has the centre of the diaphragm open for audio transparency. The buds also feature a small ergonomic design and lightweight construction, weighing just four grams each.

By leveraging the LinkBuds’ unique design and its sensor and spatial sound technologies, Sony is creating new sound experiences together with their partners, such as AR gaming, new work-from-home experiences, sound AR navigation, and quick access to music. The Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 TWS delivers up to 17.5 hours of playback with the charging case.

Sony’s new premium earbuds also boast an IPX4 splash-proof and sweat-proof design. They offer easy Bluetooth pairing with Fast and Swift Pair and Quick access to your music. The Sony LinBuds also support Google and Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. The earbuds also come in Eco-friendly packaging.