Sony launches full-frame FE 50mm F1.4 GM lens in India

Sony has launched the FE 50mm F1.4 GM Lens in India. Part of the G Master full-frame lens line-up, the company says FE 50mm offers a premium 50mm prime lens in "a remarkably compact and lightweight design".

"This prime lens is a great choice for both photography and videography use and delivers exceptional image quality at 50 mm, which is one of the most popular focal lengths," said Mukesh Srivastava, Digital Imagine Head, Sony India.

Sony says the lens offers natural bokeh rendering, and has an 11-blade circular aperture. It has two XA (extreme aspherical) elements to correct field curvature and aberration.

Joining the XA is the ED (extra-low dispersion) glass element that reduces chromatic aberration for clearer and sharper images. Besides this, Sony uses a Nano AR Coating II to suppress reflections. The FE 50mm has a minimum focusing distance of 0.41 metres, and a maximum magnification of 0.16x with autofocus.

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... Besides the XA and ED, sony also uses XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors. All of these elements fit together in a lens that is only "80.6 mm in diameter, 96.0 mm in length, and 516 grams in weight". Also Read | E3 has been cancelled once again due to lackluster interest The lens has a focus hold, and a focus mode switch built into the design for extra versatility. There is also an Iris Lock switch, the first one on a Sony prime lens. The lens will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, ShopatSC portal and authorised resellers in India, starting from April 3. The lens has been priced at Rs 1,49,990.

Moneycontrol News