Sony launches full-frame FE 50mm F1.4 GM lens in India

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST

Sony says the e-mount lens has a remarkably compact and lightweight design

(Image: Sony)

Sony has launched the FE 50mm F1.4 GM Lens in India. Part of the G Master full-frame lens line-up, the company says FE 50mm offers a premium 50mm prime lens in "a remarkably compact and lightweight design".

"This prime lens is a great choice for both photography and videography use and delivers exceptional image quality at 50 mm, which is one of the most popular focal lengths," said Mukesh Srivastava, Digital Imagine Head, Sony India.

Sony says the lens offers natural bokeh rendering, and has an 11-blade circular aperture. It has two XA (extreme aspherical) elements to correct field curvature and aberration.