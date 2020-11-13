Sony issues update on the Sony PlayStation 5's launch in India, no official release date yet

The Sony PlayStation 5 recently went on sale in a select few countries globally. The company also confirmed that it would make its way to other regions on November 19. However, India was among the countries left out of that list.

Sony has not provided an official date for pre-orders for the console in India, little alone an official sale date. To address the discontent among several Indian gamers, Sony recently released a statement on its official Indian Twitter handle.

The statement reads, “We are overwhelmed by the positive enthusiasm surrounding PS5. As communicated previously, availability in each country is subject to, among other things, local import regulations, and our local teams are working through the logistics.”

However, Sony’s statement doesn’t provide concrete information as to when the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will make their way to the country. Sony added, “To confirm, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has not announced a launch date for PS5 in India.”

The company has confirmed that it will share an official date as soon as more information regarding the development becomes available, but little else apart from that. However, Sony’s update has done little to pacify PlayStation fans as it doesn’t provide a release date or any sort of timeline on the PlayStation 5’s launch in the country.

PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHz AMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz) 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 448GB/s 448GB/s 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Optical Disc Drive No Optical Disc Drive 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS Rs 49,990 Rs 39,990