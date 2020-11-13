PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony issues update on the Sony PlayStation 5's launch in India, no official release date yet

The company has confirmed that it will share an official date as soon as more information regarding the development becomes available.

Moneycontrol News

The Sony PlayStation 5 recently went on sale in a select few countries globally. The company also confirmed that it would make its way to other regions on November 19. However, India was among the countries left out of that list.

Sony has not provided an official date for pre-orders for the console in India, little alone an official sale date. To address the discontent among several Indian gamers, Sony recently released a statement on its official Indian Twitter handle.

The statement reads, “We are overwhelmed by the positive enthusiasm surrounding PS5. As communicated previously, availability in each country is subject to, among other things, local import regulations, and our local teams are working through the logistics.”

However, Sony’s statement doesn’t provide concrete information as to when the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will make their way to the country. Sony added, “To confirm, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has not announced a launch date for PS5 in India.”

The company has confirmed that it will share an official date as soon as more information regarding the development becomes available, but little else apart from that. However, Sony’s update has done little to pacify PlayStation fans as it doesn’t provide a release date or any sort of timeline on the PlayStation 5’s launch in the country.

Sony’s biggest competitor, Microsoft, has already released its next-gen Xbox console in India. Both the Xbox Series S and Series X are available for purchase through the major e-commerce platforms in the country.
PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHzCustom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz
Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHzAMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz)
16GB GDDR616GB GDDR6
448GB/s448GB/s
825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Optical Disc DriveNo Optical Disc Drive
4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
Rs 49,990Rs 39,990
Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Here's how the Sultans of console gaming compare
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 06:37 pm

tags #gaming #Microsoft #PlayStation #Sony #Xbox

