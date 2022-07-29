Sony is testing 1440p support for PlayStation 5 in beta

Sony has begun testing 1440p resolution support for the PlayStation 5 game console. Beta testers will start receiving the update on July 29 that adds 1440p support, game lists and new social features.

For the support to work, you will need a TV or display with support for 2560 x 1440 resolution. If the game you play supports 1440p, then the console will use the resolution for native output.

If the game doesn't support it, the PlayStation 5 can improve the image quality by rendering the image at 4K but super-sampling it down to 1440p for the final image.

With the new update, you can also check within the software if your TV or display supports the resolution but Sony has said VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) will only work at 1080p and 4K on the PlayStation 5.

Besides support for the resolution, Sony is adding a new curated game lists, which, it says, has been designed to streamline and organise the user's game library. Each list can have a maximum of 100 games. You can make a total of 15 such lists. Sony says that disc-based, digital and streaming games can all be added to the lists for easier management.

You can also now compare 3D audio and Stereo Audio in the settings menu before you commit to your preference. The console will now show you in-progress activities for the games you are playing, right on top of the game hub, so you can pick up where you left off.

Screen sharing also arrives with the new update and any user can request party members to share their screen and watch their gameplay. You can do this by visiting the party member's chat card and sending them a request for sharing the screen.

You can now jump directly to a game from a party member's notification. If there are people in a party playing a game you can join, you will see a notification. Click on it and it will take you straight to the game.

Sony also added the ability to view profiles of users who send you a friend request. You can now send stickers and voice messages directly from the Game Base card. Game Base is a dedicated social space for you and your friends to hang out online.