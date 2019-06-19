Sony is reportedly working on a smartphone with eight cameras

How many cameras is too many? Two, three, four, dare we say five? Nokia certainly thinks five is a reasonable number, considering the Nokia 9 PureView has a penta-camera setup on the back. But apparently, Sony doesn’t think five is enough.



As I mentioned last week there's going to be a new Sony phone. Today I heard some things regarding it's camera specs:

The specs might be different in the final product do to this device still being in development. The images are based on imagination. Enjoy the specs! pic.twitter.com/pKWR7L9dTT Close June 18, 2019

But, a recent tweet from renowned phone leaker Max J (@Samsung_News_) claims Sony is working on a smartphone with six cameras on the back and two on the front. Max J tweeted about the alleged six-camera smartphone a week ago but now claims to have details about both the front and rear cameras on the new Sony smartphone.

According to the post on Max J’s Twitter handle, the next Xperia smartphone will sport a 10-megapixel selfie camera paired with a 0.3-megapixel ToF (Time of Flight) camera.

The six cameras on the back will include a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.2 aperture, 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 16-megapixel lens with f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.2 to f/2.4 aperture and lastly, a 0.5-megapixel ToF sensor.

Sony hasn’t confirmed any details about the reported eight camera smartphone, but that’s not to say these rumours aren’t accurate. A multi-camera smartphone from Sony is plausible.

Nokia engineered the penta-camera smartphone with Light, an American digital photography company. Light confirmed it worked with Sony, on the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone and in particular with the division that made camera sensors.