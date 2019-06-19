App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony is reportedly working on a smartphone with eight cameras

Sony rumoured to be working on an octa-camera smartphone.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

How many cameras is too many? Two, three, four, dare we say five? Nokia certainly thinks five is a reasonable number, considering the Nokia 9 PureView has a penta-camera setup on the back. But apparently, Sony doesn’t think five is enough.

But, a recent tweet from renowned phone leaker Max J (@Samsung_News_) claims Sony is working on a smartphone with six cameras on the back and two on the front. Max J tweeted about the alleged six-camera smartphone a week ago but now claims to have details about both the front and rear cameras on the new Sony smartphone.

According to the post on Max J’s Twitter handle, the next Xperia smartphone will sport a 10-megapixel selfie camera paired with a 0.3-megapixel ToF (Time of Flight) camera.

related news

The six cameras on the back will include a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.2 aperture, 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 16-megapixel lens with f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.2 to f/2.4 aperture and lastly, a 0.5-megapixel ToF sensor.

Sony hasn’t confirmed any details about the reported eight camera smartphone, but that’s not to say these rumours aren’t accurate. A multi-camera smartphone from Sony is plausible.

Nokia engineered the penta-camera smartphone with Light, an American digital photography company. Light confirmed it worked with Sony, on the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone and in particular with the division that made camera sensors.

Sony recently launched the Xperia 1 as its flagship handset in 2019, and the company might wait till 2020 to reveal a possible 8-camera smartphone.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 05:45 pm

