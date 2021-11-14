Sony CEO Jim Ryan thanks fans on PS5's first anniversary

On the first anniversary of Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5) game console, the company CEO Jim Ryan penned a blog post thanking players for their overwhelming support and patience.

Ryan apologised to those who couldn't get the console and said the company was doing everything in its power to make more units available. Both Microsoft and Sony have had major problems keeping units for their consoles in stock due to the coronavirus-led supply chain constraints.

"We continue to see historic demand for PS5 and we understand the inventory constraints remain a source of frustration for many of our customers," said Ryan.

"Rest assured that we are laser-focused on doing everything in our power to ship as many units as possible, it’s something we work on every day across the company and remains my top priority."

The post rounded up the first year of PlayStation 5, which has been mostly positive despite the supply-chain setbacks. Ryan highlighted top-selling titles like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal and Deathloop and said there were now 360 games available to play on the PS5.

There were currently 25 titles in development at PlayStation's in-house studios and big titles like God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West were due 2022.

PlayStation players have logged more than 4.6 billion hours of gameplay on the system since the launch and broadcast more than 26 million hours of content.

The 10 games that were played the most were Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Destiny 2, MLB The Show 21, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls and NBA 2K22.