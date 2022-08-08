Sony Bravia XR Master A95K OLED TV launched in India; Check price, specifications

Sony Bravia XR Master A95K OLED TV has been launched in India. The Google TV television is powered by a "cognitive XR processor," that Sony says thinks like a human brain, when it comes to picture quality and immersion.

Sony Bravia XR Master A95K Pricing

The television has been priced at Rs 3,69,990 and will be available starting August 8 at authorized Sony centers, Sony's online store and major electronic outlets, and e-commerce portals in India.

Sony Bravia XR Master A95K Specifications

Currently, the television is only available in a 65-inch variant, with an OLED panel that Sony says has deep blacks and rich colors. The cognitive XR processor is also capable of dynamically upscaling FHD content to 4K.

There is also a temperature sensor that controls the thermals of the device, and Sony has used a special diffusion material that dissipates heat. The XR processor can detect screen temperatures, and control the luminance of the panel, which delivers up to 200% more color brightness than conventional OLEDs.

Triluminos Max technology reproduces 3D color depth for more natural looking colors. Combined with XR OLED Motion, that reduces motion blur, the TV aims to give you a true to life image.

Sony says that the TV also has the best-in-class gaming experience with support for HDMI 2.1, variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz at 4K, low latency mode, auto HDR, and a dedicated game mode.

Being a Bravia TV, you also get access to Sony's Bravia Core, which houses the largest collection of IMAX optimized films that can be streamed at the highest possible quality (80mbps), and the service is completely free for Bravia users.

The television also has a smart camera that enables gesture control, proximity notifications and automatic ambient light optimization. The TV supports all leading standards including Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive.

Sony has integrated Google TV into the device, that allows for easy hands-free voice operation, and is also compatible with Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.