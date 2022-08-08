English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Sony Bravia XR Master A95K OLED TV launched in India; Check price, specifications

    Sony Bravia XR Master A95K OLED TV has been priced at Rs 3,69,990

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2022 / 03:43 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Sony)

    (Image Courtesy: Sony)

    Sony Bravia XR Master A95K OLED TV has been launched in India. The Google TV television is powered by a "cognitive XR processor," that Sony says thinks like a human brain, when it comes to picture quality and immersion.

    Sony Bravia XR Master A95K Pricing

    The television has been priced at Rs 3,69,990 and will be available starting August 8 at authorized Sony centers, Sony's online store and major electronic outlets, and e-commerce portals in India.

    Sony Bravia XR Master A95K Specifications

    Currently, the television is only available in a 65-inch variant, with an OLED panel that Sony says has deep blacks and rich colors. The cognitive XR processor is also capable of dynamically upscaling FHD content to 4K.

    Close

    Related stories

    There is also a temperature sensor that controls the thermals of the device, and Sony has used a special diffusion material that dissipates heat. The XR processor can detect screen temperatures, and control the luminance of the panel, which delivers up to 200% more color brightness than conventional OLEDs.

    Triluminos Max technology reproduces 3D color depth for more natural looking colors. Combined with XR OLED Motion, that reduces motion blur, the TV aims to give you a true to life image.

    Sony says that the TV also has the best-in-class gaming experience with support for HDMI 2.1, variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz at 4K, low latency mode, auto HDR, and a dedicated game mode.

    Being a Bravia TV, you also get access to Sony's Bravia Core, which houses the largest collection of IMAX optimized films that can be streamed at the highest possible quality (80mbps), and the service is completely free for Bravia users.

    The television also has a smart camera that enables gesture control, proximity notifications and automatic ambient light optimization. The TV supports all leading standards including Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive.

    Sony has integrated Google TV into the device, that allows for easy hands-free voice operation, and is also compatible with Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Google TV #oled tv #Sony Bravia #Sony Bravia Master XR A95K OLED #Sony India
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 03:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.