Sony announces new wireless earbuds with LDAC support

The WF-1000XM4 have been priced at $279 and feature active noise cancellation and LDAC support

Sony has announced a new pair of wireless earbuds with support for for its proprietary audio encoding technology LDAC and active noise cancellation. The WF-1000XM4 have been priced globally at $279 (approx. Rs 20,000).

These will compete against premium offerings from Apple and Samsung, and are the first headphones to feature support for the high-resolution hybrid LDAC codec. The LDAC uses a hybrid encoding scheme that features both lossless and lossy implementations for more efficient data compression and provide an alternative to Qualcomm's AptX codec, Bluetooth Special Interest group's SBC codec and LC3 codec.

The LDAC allows transfer of a larger amount of audio data over Bluetooth and should improve audio quality along with basic support for other high-resolution audio content.

The earbuds also have Sony's V1 processing chip that has support for active noise cancellation along with a promise of better audio quality and connectivity. They are also smaller than previous generation XM3's and have support for Sony's DSEE Extreme audio upscaling as well as 360 audio.

They can also be charged wireless using Qi charging and have a battery life of 24 hours per charge, along with IPX4 water resistance, which is a minimum protection rating a Bluetooth device should have and is only splash resistant.