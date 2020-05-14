Sony announces IMX500 and IMX501, world's first image sensor with inbuilt artificial intelligence

Sony on May 14 announced the release of two models of intelligent vision sensors, namely the IMX500 and IMX501, the world’s first image sensor with inbuilt artificial intelligence (AI).

The Japanese brand claims that the onboard AI processing functionality on the image sensor enables high-speed edge AI processing and extraction of only the necessary data. When using cloud services, it reduces data transmission latency, addresses privacy concerns, and also reduces power consumption and communication costs.

Sony’s IMX500 and IMX501 are 12.3-megapixel sensors that feature a stacked configuration consisting of a pixel chip and logic chip. The two sensors are capable of shooting 12MP images and recording videos in 4K up to 60fps.

In addition to the conventional image sensor operation circuit, the logic chip is equipped with Sony's original DSP(Digital Signal Processor) dedicated to AI signal processing, and memory for the AI model. This configuration eliminates the need for high-performance processors or external memory, making it ideal for edge AI systems.

The signal acquired by the pixel chip is processed via AI on the sensor, eliminating the need for high-performance processors or external memory, enabling the development of edge AI systems. The sensor extracts the output’s metadata (information belonging to image data) instead of image information, thus reducing data volume and addressing privacy concerns.

Moreover, AI capability makes it possible to deliver diverse functionality for versatile applications, such as real-time object tracking with high-speed AI processing.

Users can also write the AI models of their choice to the embedded memory and can rewrite and update it according to its requirements or the conditions of the location where the system is being used.