App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony announces IMX500 and IMX501, world's first image sensor with inbuilt artificial intelligence

The two sensors are capable of shooting 12MP images and recording videos in 4K up to 60fps.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sony on May 14 announced the release of two models of intelligent vision sensors, namely the IMX500 and IMX501, the world’s first image sensor with inbuilt artificial intelligence (AI).

The Japanese brand claims that the onboard AI processing functionality on the image sensor enables high-speed edge AI processing and extraction of only the necessary data. When using cloud services, it reduces data transmission latency, addresses privacy concerns, and also reduces power consumption and communication costs.

Sony’s IMX500 and IMX501 are 12.3-megapixel sensors that feature a stacked configuration consisting of a pixel chip and logic chip. The two sensors are capable of shooting 12MP images and recording videos in 4K up to 60fps.

Close

In addition to the conventional image sensor operation circuit, the logic chip is equipped with Sony's original DSP(Digital Signal Processor) dedicated to AI signal processing, and memory for the AI model. This configuration eliminates the need for high-performance processors or external memory, making it ideal for edge AI systems.

related news

The signal acquired by the pixel chip is processed via AI on the sensor, eliminating the need for high-performance processors or external memory, enabling the development of edge AI systems. The sensor extracts the output’s metadata (information belonging to image data) instead of image information, thus reducing data volume and addressing privacy concerns. 

Moreover, AI capability makes it possible to deliver diverse functionality for versatile applications, such as real-time object tracking with high-speed AI processing.

Users can also write the AI models of their choice to the embedded memory and can rewrite and update it according to its requirements or the conditions of the location where the system is being used.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 04:52 pm

tags #Sony

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Here are three measures FM Sitharaman has announced for migrant workers

Here are three measures FM Sitharaman has announced for migrant workers

Sanofi walks back after saying US would get coronavirus vaccine first

Sanofi walks back after saying US would get coronavirus vaccine first

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: NABARD to provide Rs 30,000 crore additional refinancing for farmers, says FM

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: NABARD to provide Rs 30,000 crore additional refinancing for farmers, says FM

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.