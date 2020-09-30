Sonos sues Google alleging infringement of wireless audio patents

Sonos has decided to file yet another lawsuit against tech giant Google for allegedly infringing five audio patents. This is across its entire range of Nest and Chromecast products.

According to a report by The Verge, the move follows on a little before Google’s fall hardware event on September 30th. At this event, the tech giant is expected to announce a new Chromecast and Nest smart speaker as well as new Pixel phones.

The new patent lawsuits are connected to modern wireless speaker system features like controlling streaming music from a secondary device like a phone.

Earlier this speaker giant sued Google in January for the alleged infringement of five patents covering the setup, control, and synchronisation of multi-room network speaker systems.

This case was filed in a California federal court and with the International Trade Commission (ITC). However, this federal case was put on hold until the ITC comes at a discussion.

“We think it’s important to show the depth and breadth of Google’s copying,” says Eddie Lazarus, Sonos’ chief legal officer.

“We showed them claim charts on 100 patents that we claimed they were infringing, all to no avail.”

Google in turn has countersued Sonos. The tech giant alleges that it is infringing five Google patents covering mesh networking, echo cancellation, DRM, content notifications, and personalised search.

This new case has been filed in the federal court for the Western District of Texas for a quicker resolution, according to Eddie Lazarus.

Another lawsuit will further strain the relationship between Google and Sonos, which supports the Google Assistant on its speakers.

However, Sonos has tried to keep the legal fight out of product discussions. “The goal is to have a positive relationship with Google, one in which they recognise the value of our inventions and we work on consumer-friendly innovations in the future,” says Lazarus.

“We’ve tried to keep the two sides of the house separate," the report said.