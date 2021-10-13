MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Sonos Roam Portable Smart Speaker launched in India for Rs 19,999: All you need to know

The Roam speaker comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and dual-band Wi-Fi support.

Moneycontrol News
October 13, 2021 / 07:26 PM IST

Sonos recently dropped a new portable Bluetooth speaker in India. The Sonos Roam is an ultra-portable smart speaker with an automatic Trueplay audio tuning feature as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support.

Sonos Roam Price in India

The Sonos Roam portable smart speaker will set you back Rs 19,999 in India. The speaker is available in Lunar White and Shadow Black colours. It will go on sale through the official website, Amazon, and other retails starting from October 15.

Sonos Roam Specs and Featuers

The Sonos Roam portable speaker pumps out sound by a combination of two Class-H digital amplifiers, a tweeter, and a mid-woofer. It also offers voice assistant support and can accept voice commands with the aid of a far-field microphone. The Roam speaker comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and dual-band Wi-Fi support.

Close

Related stories

The speaker features Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri support, while Apple users can also take advantage of the AirPlay 2 on the speaker. The speaker can be connected to the Sonos app to access the Trueplay tuning feature to optimise sound depending to the environment and what you are listening to.

Sonos

The app is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and features an equaliser. The Sonos Roam comes with touch controls to play, pause, skip, replay, adjust volume, and more. You also get indicators for Bluetooth, volume, microphone, and charging status.

The Sonos Roam portable Bluetooth speaker features a lightweight, slim, and ergonomic design. The smart speaker also comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and can survive in 3-feet deep water for up to 30 minutes.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bluetooth Speakers #Sonos
first published: Oct 13, 2021 07:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.