Sonos Roam Portable Smart Speaker launched in India for Rs 19,999: All you need to know

Sonos recently dropped a new portable Bluetooth speaker in India. The Sonos Roam is an ultra-portable smart speaker with an automatic Trueplay audio tuning feature as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support.

Sonos Roam Price in India

The Sonos Roam portable smart speaker will set you back Rs 19,999 in India. The speaker is available in Lunar White and Shadow Black colours. It will go on sale through the official website, Amazon, and other retails starting from October 15.

Sonos Roam Specs and Featuers

The Sonos Roam portable speaker pumps out sound by a combination of two Class-H digital amplifiers, a tweeter, and a mid-woofer. It also offers voice assistant support and can accept voice commands with the aid of a far-field microphone. The Roam speaker comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and dual-band Wi-Fi support.

The speaker features Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri support, while Apple users can also take advantage of the AirPlay 2 on the speaker. The speaker can be connected to the Sonos app to access the Trueplay tuning feature to optimise sound depending to the environment and what you are listening to.

The app is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and features an equaliser. The Sonos Roam comes with touch controls to play, pause, skip, replay, adjust volume, and more. You also get indicators for Bluetooth, volume, microphone, and charging status.

The Sonos Roam portable Bluetooth speaker features a lightweight, slim, and ergonomic design. The smart speaker also comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and can survive in 3-feet deep water for up to 30 minutes.