Some users report glitches in new 16-inch MacBook Pro speakers and display

Apple’s newly launched 16-inch MacBook Pro featured several improvements from previous versions, particularly in the keyboard and cooling. The new MacBook Pro is arguably one of the best upgrades in Apple’s pro laptop lineup. However, some users have started reporting glitches in certain areas.

Apple users will be pleased to hear that there’s nothing untoward with the new keyboard and there have been no reports of CPU throttling. But early 16-inch MacBook Pro users have started to experience bugs in the speakers and display.

AppleInsider recently reported that 16-inch MacBook Pro owners are noticing an intermittent “popping” sound coming from the speakers. The sound isn’t outputted while playing but when you stop playback, close a window or skip to a part in the audio/video playback.

Something like this may not seem like a major issue, but keep in mind the new MacBook Pro is a $2,400 (Approx. Rs 1,71,000) laptop. But speaker issues aside, MacBook Pro users are also reporting a far scarier glitch with the device’s display.

The LED-backlit IPS LCD panel on the MacBook Pro is just about as good as it gets. For several MacBook Pro users, the display is one of the most important features on the notebook. So, when some users report a ghosting effect, there’s cause for concern.

Apparently, ghosting is noticeable when scrolling, which does suggest a refresh rate glitch. One can only hope the issue, spotted through multiple threads on MacRumours, has nothing to do with the characteristics of the panel.