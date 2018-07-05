App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Some apps on your phone may be recording and sharing your screen

Some apps are sharing screen recordings with third party companies, and most of these apps' users are unaware of this breach of privacy as there was no mention of any such activity in the app's privacy policy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Sometimes we are taken by surprise when our real-life conversations result in messages and ads for related offers and deals on our smartphones. Seems like not just our conversations, but our phone screens are also being recorded, if a study a group of science academics at Northeastern University in Boston is to be believed.

In addition to debunking the myth of phones eavesdropping, they revealed that some apps are not just listening to our conversations using the microphone but also making screen recordings and sharing that data with third party companies. And most of these apps’ users are completely unaware of this breach of privacy as there was no mention of any such activity in the app's privacy policy.

As reported by Tech Radar, a study of more than thousand apps was done to check if they recorded audio by using the microphone as 10 Android handsets monitored 17,260 popular applications with the help of an automated programme that noted when media files were exported from the apps. As per reports, none of the apps turned on the microphone for sending audio files. Instead, few of the apps shared screen recordings with third parties.

According to the reports, GoPuff (a junk food delivery app) was sending recorded user interaction to Appsee (a mobile analytics company) without mentioning about it in its privacy policy. On questioning the developer, GoPuff immediately updated its policy and mentioned the same.

related news

In conclusion to their study, the research team admitted the shortcomings of its study. It mentioned that there is no definitive claim that apps might never record our interactions but the proof for the same is yet to be found. This study has played its role to introduce us to the current scenario of problems in user privacy and personal data.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 04:11 pm

tags #Massachusetts #Northeastern University in Boston #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.