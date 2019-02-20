App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Software design pattern 'Digital Twins' enters mainstream use: Gartner report

75 percent of organizations implementing IoT already use Digital Twins or plan to within a year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Thirteen percent of organizations implementing Internet of Things (IoT) projects already use digital twins, while 62 percent are either in the process of establishing digital twin use or plan to do so, according to a recent IoT implementation survey by Gartner.

Gartner defines a digital twin as a software design pattern that represents a physical object.

“The results — especially when compared with past surveys — show that digital twins are slowly entering mainstream use,” said Benoit Lheureux, research vice president at Gartner. “We predicted that by 2022, over two-thirds of companies that have implemented IoT will have deployed at least one digital twin in production. We might actually reach that number within a year.”

While only 13 percent of respondents claim to already use digital twins, 62 percent are either in the process of establishing the technology or plan to do so in the next year. This rapid growth in adoption is due to extensive marketing and education by technology vendors, but also because digital twins are delivering business value and have become part of enterprise IoT and digital strategies.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 08:30 pm

tags #Business #Gartner #Technology

