Software-defined Data Center market to touch $96.5 billion by 2023: Report

According to a new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global Software-Defined Data Center Market size is expected to grow from USD 33.5 billion in 2018 to USD 96.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 23.6 percent during the forecast period.

SDDC enables policy-based infrastructure provisioning, wherein virtualized compute, storage, and networking resources are logically pooled and managed as software. The ever-increasing operational cost overheads and complexities in the traditional data center environment have facilitated the adoption of SDDC, which is expected to aid companies in cutting down their operational and capital expenditure.

Software-defined data center networking segment is expected fuel the Software-Defined Data Center Market during the forecast period.

Software-Defined Data Center Networking (SDN) offers a cost-effective alternative with greater control when compared to traditional networking. This, in turn, enables centralized control to the network traffic without configuring the settings of individual switches. SDN facilitates the provision of dynamic, cost-effective, manageable, and adaptable solutions, making it an ideal solution for dynamic applications utilizing high-bandwidth.

SDN aids end users in managing the high degree of change necessary on the network to support virtual workloads, reduce the complexity of the network in the data center, and enable automation and orchestration of network configurations.

The growing complexities of installation and the deployment of SDDC are expected to increase the demand for SDDC services.