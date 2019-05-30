SoFi announces over $500 million equity financing led by Qatar Investment Authority

SoFi, a mobile-first personal finance company, announced it has closed over $500 million in equity financing led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), which values the company at $4.3 billion on a pre-money basis. SoFi plans to use the funds to continue to invest in its rapid rate of innovation and growth, fulfilling its mission to help SoFi members achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The investment round further strengthens SoFi's balance sheet to total capital of $2.3 billion. The other investors in the company's fundraise include existing investors as well as CEO Anthony Noto.

"Over the last year, we've worked aggressively to grow SoFi from a desktop lending business to a broad-based, mobile-first financial platform enabling members to borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their money," said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. "We're thrilled to have QIA as a new investor and partner in our journey to help our members Get Their Money Right."

"We strongly believe in SoFi's approach, and their dedication to build a transformational financial platform that is rapidly disrupting consumer finance," said Mr. Mansoor Al-Mahmoud, CEO of QIA. "SoFi's team have a clear long-term vision for their business, and we're proud to be their partners and to support them on their journey as part of our broader strategic investments in technology."

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as SoFi's legal advisor in connection with the transaction. Morgan Stanley is serving as financial advisor and Shearman & Sterling is serving as legal advisor to QIA.