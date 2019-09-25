App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Social software and collaboration revenue to double by 2023: Gartner

Collaboration market is the most fragmented and contextually focused, making the barrier to entry extremely low.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The worldwide market for social software and collaboration in the workplace is expected to grow from an estimated $2.7 billion in 2018 to $4.8 billion by 2023, nearly doubling in size, according to Gartner.

“The collaboration market is the most fragmented and contextually focused it has ever been, making the barrier to entry extremely low,” said Craig Roth, research vice president at Gartner. “By 2023, we expect nearly 60% of enterprise application software providers will have included some form of social software and collaboration functionalities in their software product portfolios.”

“The market is not yet a winner-take-all space, creating opportunities for innovation that will expand the size of each submarket,” said Roth. “The future of social software and collaboration will leverage new capabilities like social analytics, virtual personal assistants (VPAs) and smart machines.”

The use of collaboration software in the modern workplace is connected to growing amounts of routine work. It is increasing penetration in the existing user base and growth from emerging regions, such as China, in the number of potential users and buyers. By 2023, the number of knowledge workers in the world will increase to 1.14 billion, with more than four-fifths of that growth coming from the emerging world.

The collaboration market has always been very tool-driven and is continuing down that path. Slack is the vendor most often associated with the workstream collaboration market. However, Microsoft and Google have entered the market and bundled their workstream collaboration offerings in cloud office suites that are deployed by vast numbers of global organizations to address general productivity needs.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 09:07 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

