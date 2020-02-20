Social media platforms Facebook, Google, Twitter to form an alliance to fight fake news: Report

Social media giants are reportedly coming together and forming an alliance to fight fake news on their respective platforms in India.

The proposed alliance is expected to be called Information Trust Alliance (ITA), reported Economic Times. This alliance would be a grouping of digital platforms, publishers, fact-checkers, civil society and academia that would aim to control the spread of fake news, hate speech and other kinds of harmful content.

The report states that Facebook, Google, Twitter, Byte-Dance, ShareChat and YY Inc. have had discussions. The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is leading the efforts for an alliance.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“Collaborative efforts give better results,” said Bhanupreet Saini, associate vice president of IAMAI. He further told the publication that while companies have their own policies, the “purpose of the ITA is to see how to (better) curb misinformation” on social media platforms.

The alliance aims at conducting public awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, and universities. It also plans to conduct workshops with content creators while working with academia to find innovative solutions.

According to the report, the alliance talks are in early-stage and will take time to get materialised. The companies have also discussed the creation of a ‘Code of Practice’, which requires companies to adopt a standardised redressal process against disputed content.

As of now, there is some difference of opinion over the code. While Facebook has opted for a self-regulatory mechanism, Google, Twitter, and ShareChat have expressed some concerns.

However, the alliance expects to come to a common ground soon.