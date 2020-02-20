App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Social media platforms Facebook, Google, Twitter to form an alliance to fight fake news: Report

The alliance talks are in early-stage and will take time to get materialised.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Social media giants are reportedly coming together and forming an alliance to fight fake news on their respective platforms in India.

The proposed alliance is expected to be called Information Trust Alliance (ITA), reported Economic Times. This alliance would be a grouping of digital platforms, publishers, fact-checkers, civil society and academia that would aim to control the spread of fake news, hate speech and other kinds of harmful content.

The report states that Facebook, Google, Twitter, Byte-Dance, ShareChat and YY Inc. have had discussions. The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is leading the efforts for an alliance.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

“Collaborative efforts give better results,” said Bhanupreet Saini, associate vice president of IAMAI. He further told the publication that while companies have their own policies, the “purpose of the ITA is to see how to (better) curb misinformation” on social media platforms.

The alliance aims at conducting public awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, and universities. It also plans to conduct workshops with content creators while working with academia to find innovative solutions.

According to the report, the alliance talks are in early-stage and will take time to get materialised. The companies have also discussed the creation of a ‘Code of Practice’, which requires companies to adopt a standardised redressal process against disputed content.

As of now, there is some difference of opinion over the code. While Facebook has opted for a self-regulatory mechanism, Google, Twitter, and ShareChat have expressed some concerns.

However, the alliance expects to come to a common ground soon.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #Facebook #Google #Twitter

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.