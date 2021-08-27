Snapchat's Scan mode can now identify things for you

The new Scan mode can identify things around you

Snapchat is putting its upgraded Scan feature front and centre. A scan can now identify things from the world around you like pets, clothes, food, plants and even help you in solving math equations.

The upgraded feature will see an initial rollout to iOS users and will then trickle down to Android phones in the coming weeks.

Besides letting you play around with the app's usual assortment of AR modes and filters, Scan will help you identify things such as clothes and then take you to a relevant shopping outlet online. It can also help you see colours and tell you more about the food you ordered.

It's similar to Google Lens in functionality but Google's feature has had years to mature.

Thanks to Snapchat's partnership with Shazam and Photomath, Scan can also help you identify songs and solve mat equations by just pointing your camera at them.

You can also identify up to 400 breeds of dogs. It can tell you more about 90 percent of plant life. It can also scan up to 450 different cars, models and builds, then it will tell you what they cost.

“Snap will be continually adding new categories of intelligence to Scan, and over the next few months, people will see the Snap camera increasingly get smarter by adding more capabilities and a handful of new partner experiences,” the company said in the statement issued to the press.

Snap will replace the camera icon on the home screen and is pushed to the center of the new experience.