Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Snapchat to soon redesign its app, to have 5 screens instead of 3: Report

The app will see two major changes- a new spot for its Snap Map for iOS and Android users and a section for latest news updates.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Multimedia messaging app Snapchat is planning a major rejig in its app design, according to a report by The Verge.

The app will see two major changes- a new spot for its Snap Map for iOS and Android users and a section for latest news updates, the report noted.

In addition, makers of the app are planning to modify their current three-screen design to give users a five-screen experience.

Close

As of now, the app opens to the camera, with the chat screen to the left and the discover page (with stories from friends, random influencers and the company itself) to the right. As part of the new design, the Snap Map will be on the left of the chat screen (it is currently accessible by pulling down the center camera screen).

related news

And in a departure from its usual design choices, the app will also get a 'navigation bar', enabling users to easily switch screens by tapping, without having to swipe from one screen to the other.

However, a similar move by Snapchat about three years back reportedly cost the company nearly 2 percent of its user base in about just a quarter, another report by The Verge noted.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 06:25 pm

tags #Business #Snapchat #Technology

