Snapchat now allows users to share YouTube videos directly on the app

Android and iOS Snapchat users can now directly share videos from the YouTube app. The social media platform is making it easier to share YouTube videos without forcing users to manually copy and paste links.

Now, you can directly add YouTube videos to your Snapchat Story and individual Snaps through the Snapchat Camera. When a Snapchat user shares a video from YouTube, it can be viewed on the Snapchat Story by tapping the YouTube sticker.

If another user taps on the sticker, it will open the video directly on the YouTube app on the device.



Open the YouTube app and choose a video



Go to Share and then select the Snapchat icon, which will take you to the Snapchat Camera



The video will then appear as a YouTube sticker on your original Snap



You can also add effects and filters using the creative tools



When you are done, tap the Camera button to save the Snap



This is the first time that YouTube links can be shared visually to Snapchat Stories and one-on-one Snaps, while still accessing the Camera and full suite of Snapchat Creative Tools.

Previously, Snapchat users had to share YouTube video links on Snapchat after capturing their Snaps. These links had to be added manually after being copied from the YouTube app. The new feature will be useful