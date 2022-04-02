Snapchat now allows users to share YouTube videos directly on the app

Android and iOS Snapchat users can now directly share videos from the YouTube app. The social media platform is making it easier to share YouTube videos without forcing users to manually copy and paste links.
Now, you can directly add YouTube videos to your Snapchat Story and individual Snaps through the Snapchat Camera. When a Snapchat user shares a video from YouTube, it can be viewed on the Snapchat Story by tapping the YouTube sticker.
If another user taps on the sticker, it will open the video directly on the YouTube app on the device.How to share YouTube videos on Snapchat?
This is the first time that YouTube links can be shared visually to Snapchat Stories and one-on-one Snaps, while still accessing the Camera and full suite of Snapchat Creative Tools.Previously, Snapchat users had to share YouTube video links on Snapchat after capturing their Snaps. These links had to be added manually after being copied from the YouTube app. The new feature will be useful