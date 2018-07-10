App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Snapchat may soon let users shop on Amazon with 'Camera Search'

The feature could allow Snapchat users to scan objects and bar codes to show you results from Amazon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Snapchat and Amazon are readying a new feature that will enable users to shop on the e-commerce giant by simply pointing their camera at objects around them, according to reports.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the rumours surfaced after a code was unearthed by developer Ishan Agarwal which strongly suggests that Snapchat would roll-out the 'Camera Search' or visual search feature.

The feature could allow Snapchat users to scan objects and bar codes to show you results from Amazon.

 
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 08:17 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #Snapchat #Technology #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.