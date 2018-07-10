Snapchat may soon let users shop on Amazon with 'Camera Search'

The feature could allow Snapchat users to scan objects and bar codes to show you results from Amazon.
Snapchat and Amazon are readying a new feature that will enable users to shop on the e-commerce giant by simply pointing their camera at objects around them, according to reports.
According to a report by TechCrunch, the rumours surfaced after a code was unearthed by developer Ishan Agarwal which strongly suggests that Snapchat would roll-out the 'Camera Search' or visual search feature.
The feature could allow Snapchat users to scan objects and bar codes to show you results from Amazon.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 08:17 pm