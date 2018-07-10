Snapchat may soon let users shop on Amazon with 'Camera Search'

Snapchat and Amazon are readying a new feature that will enable users to shop on the e-commerce giant by simply pointing their camera at objects around them, according to reports.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the rumours surfaced after a code was unearthed by developer Ishan Agarwal which strongly suggests that Snapchat would roll-out the 'Camera Search' or visual search feature.

The feature could allow Snapchat users to scan objects and bar codes to show you results from Amazon.