Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Snapchat confirms testing TikTok-like navigation within the app for content discovery

The test is focused on content that’s published publicly to Snapchat Discover, not your friends’ private Stories.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Snapchat is exploring a new way for users to consume content in its Discover feed. The company has confirmed that it is testing a new TikTok-like interface that lets users move through the public content on Snapchat by swiping vertically.

The app will continue to let users tap to advance to the next part of the story like it currently does. 

In the new experiment, however, a horizontal swiping motion will lead to the user exiting that particular story, instead of going to the next story. Snapchat confirmed with TechCrunch that the test is focused on content that’s published publicly to Snapchat Discover, not your friends’ private Stories.

The feature was first spotted by a Twitter user (@artb2668) and later confirmed by social media consultant Matt Nirvana. The photo attached with the post shows a pop-up screen that guides the user on the new navigation experience. There is also another video that demonstrates how the new TikTok-like navigation interface works. 

Snapchat declined to offer specific details about the test, beyond clarifying it’s in the early stages and only viewable by a very small percentage of its user base. 

“We’re always experimenting with new ways to bring immersive and engaging content to our mobile-first Snapchat community,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch.

The timing of this test comes days after the Indian government banned Chinese app TikTok over data mining and security concerns. The US, too, is considering a ban on the popular video-sharing app.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 01:06 pm

tags #Snapchat #Technology #TikTok #trends

