Snap Inc blames iOS privacy changes for lower ad revenue

Snap Inc failed to meet revenue projections for third quarter.

Snapchat has attributed a failure to meet revenue projections for the third quarter to Apple's drastic iOS privacy changes.

In an earnings call, Snap Inc reported a revenue of $1.03 billion for Q3 2021, missing its estimation of $1.1 billion. Snap Inc's CEO Evan Spiegel said that the privacy changes by Apple had impacted ad revenue and the company was forced to adopt newer and more shackled ways of measuring user interest.

Despite the loss, Spiegel says that the company just needs to adapt to the new way of metrics and the long-term impact of Apple's policies were not yet clear. He said that the pandemic also had a part to play in the performance for the quarter.

On a positive note, Snapchat managed to gather 306 million daily users. The number was up from the 293 million reported in Q2 2021.

Like Snapchat, Facebook has warned investors that Apple's new policies will have a strong impact on the business for Q3 2021.

Facebook penned a blog post close to iOS 14.5 rollout that read, "While it’s difficult to quantify the impact to publishers and developers at this point with so many unknowns, in testing we’ve seen more than a 50 percent drop in Audience Network publisher revenue when personalization was removed from mobile app ad install campaigns."

The new privacy feature that was introduced with iOS 14.5 allowed users to opt out of being served ads based on their preferences. A lot of people opted out of tracking from platforms that rely on generated ads like Facebook and Snapchat.