App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SmartStream’s New AI Module Uses Machine Learning for Digital Payments Processing

The new AI module uses machine learning for continuous digital payments processing

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider, launched a new AI module that uses machine learning for continuous digital payments processing.

The module will enable match rates to be instantly updated, whilst at the same time system reconfigurations will be done automatically - helping to reduce operational costs and minimise risk. It will benefit financial firms to keep maintenance costs down, as well as lessening business users’ reliance on busy IT departments. The technology acts, in effect, as a scheme of continuous improvement, operating in the background, even as the data flowing into the reconciliations system changes. It also takes away the need for firms to carry out time-consuming and expensive projects to redesign their technical architecture.

Roland Brandli, Product Manager, SmartStream said, “Imagine having a virtual operations team that never sleeps, constantly comparing and fixing. Having a sophisticated reconciliations solution working perfectly entails effort, cost and access to skilled IT staff. Sometimes, it can be tempting to let maintenance issues slide and not keeping a constant eye on such matters can be risky. If matching rules are not reviewed and reconfigured regularly, matching rates are likely to decrease. Investigating these can involve hiring extra operations staff and impose added expense”.

Close
The new module is created to work with SmartStream’s TLM Aurora Digital Payments Control solution.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 08:30 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.