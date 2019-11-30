SmartStream partners with Union Systems to meet demand for East and West Africa

SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider, has partnered with Union Systems Limited, a key provider of financial software solutions and professional services to major banks in East and West Africa.

The two companies together will support organisations in their digitisation strategies of post–trade environments – whether it is liquidity transparency, reducing operational risk or moving to the processing of digital payments.

Union Systems supports customers in 19 African countries and helps to effectively scale processes, improve compliance and drive operational efficiencies for some of the leading banks in the region. Under the new agreement, SmartStream’s TLM solutions will help organisations make the journey towards digital transformation by providing a range of solutions for the transaction lifecycle. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain technologies are being embedded throughout the solutions, which are also available in a variety of deployment models.

Commenting on the partnership, Chuks Onyebuchi, CEO, Union Systems said: “The partnership with SmartStream to deliver its suite of Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions to the region complements our existing product offering. We are particularly excited about SmartStream Air, which is a game changer for reconciliations through its use of AI.”