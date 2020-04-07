App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Smartphones could get a second price hike after lockdown ends

The report further estimates a 20-25 percent decline in 2020 due to the outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone after the coronavirus lockdown in India is lifted, chances are you will have to shell out more from your pocket. Smartphone manufacturers will reportedly increase the prices of devices yet again after the recent hike due to revised GST.

The second hike in smartphone prices is said to be due to supply shortages of components and currency fluctuation. IDC estimates a significant impact due to the component supply issues in Q2 2020. Although manufacturing facilities in China have resumed production, the transportation and delivery of the components in India would be a challenge as the government is currently focussing only on delivery of essential items, medical equipment, etc.

“This will result in a severe supply shortage of key components required to manufacture the mobile phones in India and should be expected to revive not before the end of 2Q'20 or early 3Q’20,” Navkendar Singh, research director at IDC told The Economic Times (ET).

Close

The report further estimates a 20-25 percent decline in 2020 due to the outbreak.

related news

Further, the demand for smartphones is also said to take a hit as well. E-tailers did not witness good sales figures in spite of offering lucrative offers during March 2020. “Postponement of the smartphone purchase has been witnessed across all channels, price segments, and city tiers,” Singh said.

IDC also expects e-commerce channels to go aggressive in terms of marketing and investments around delivery, considering that the cautiousness around retail walk-ins will persist for the next few quarters. “The last 4 months of the year will see huge marketing blitz across price points and channels. Of course, this is under the assumption that we see recovery by September timeframe, just in time for festival season kicks in,” Singh said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 02:26 pm

tags #coronavirus #gadgets #smartphones

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.