Smartphones could get a second price hike after lockdown ends

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone after the coronavirus lockdown in India is lifted, chances are you will have to shell out more from your pocket. Smartphone manufacturers will reportedly increase the prices of devices yet again after the recent hike due to revised GST.

The second hike in smartphone prices is said to be due to supply shortages of components and currency fluctuation. IDC estimates a significant impact due to the component supply issues in Q2 2020. Although manufacturing facilities in China have resumed production, the transportation and delivery of the components in India would be a challenge as the government is currently focussing only on delivery of essential items, medical equipment, etc.

“This will result in a severe supply shortage of key components required to manufacture the mobile phones in India and should be expected to revive not before the end of 2Q'20 or early 3Q’20,” Navkendar Singh, research director at IDC told The Economic Times (ET).

The report further estimates a 20-25 percent decline in 2020 due to the outbreak.

Further, the demand for smartphones is also said to take a hit as well. E-tailers did not witness good sales figures in spite of offering lucrative offers during March 2020. “Postponement of the smartphone purchase has been witnessed across all channels, price segments, and city tiers,” Singh said.

IDC also expects e-commerce channels to go aggressive in terms of marketing and investments around delivery, considering that the cautiousness around retail walk-ins will persist for the next few quarters. “The last 4 months of the year will see huge marketing blitz across price points and channels. Of course, this is under the assumption that we see recovery by September timeframe, just in time for festival season kicks in,” Singh said.