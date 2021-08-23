Smartphone shipment in India to cross 170 million units in 2021: Report

The market is on track for a record high of 173 million shipments this year

India is on track to achieve 14% year-on-year growth in 2021 and is poised to ship a record 173 million units in the year according to a report from Counterpoint Research.

The research firm points out that the market witnessed a massive boom in shipments since the lockdown restrictions were lifted in June and the strong sales are expected to continue from August to November.

Even amongst a pandemic wave in Q2 2021, the smartphone market has bounced back strong and the sales have increased at a faster than expected rate. The market has now registered the highest ever shipments in the first half of 2021.

The next big push to the market is expected in September when Jio launches its series of low-cost Android phones into the market. Jio is targeting the feature phone install base which stands at 320 million and converting those numbers into smartphone users will lead to period of massive growth.

In 2020, 5G smartphones accounted for 3% of the market. That is expected to grow in 2021 by over 8 times to reach 32 million units and take 19% of the overall market. The price point for entry has also come down by 40% since 5G phones were first introduced into the market.

As the competition heats up and the prices go down further, the 5G units will increase their market share. The Indian audience has also shown a high preference for 5G devices with 21% saying it is one of the top priorities when it comes to a purchase.

The long term outlook for the market is also positive as numbers are expected to cross the 200 million mark in the next couple of years.