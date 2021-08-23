MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Smartphone shipment in India to cross 170 million units in 2021: Report

Counterpoint research says that the Indian Smartphone market could hit a record high of 173 million units this year

Moneycontrol News
August 23, 2021 / 06:01 PM IST
The market is on track for a record high of 173 million shipments this year

The market is on track for a record high of 173 million shipments this year

India is on track to achieve 14% year-on-year growth in 2021 and is poised to ship a record 173 million units in the year according to a report from Counterpoint Research.

The research firm points out that the market witnessed a massive boom in shipments since the lockdown restrictions were lifted in June and the strong sales are expected to continue from August to November.

Even amongst a pandemic wave in Q2 2021, the smartphone market has bounced back strong and the sales have increased at a faster than expected rate. The market has now registered the highest ever shipments in the first half of 2021.

The next big push to the market is expected in September when Jio launches its series of low-cost Android phones into the market. Jio is targeting the feature phone install base which stands at 320 million and converting those numbers into smartphone users will lead to period of massive growth.

In 2020, 5G smartphones accounted for 3% of the market. That is expected to grow in 2021 by over 8 times to reach 32 million units and take 19% of the overall market. The price point for entry has also come down by 40% since 5G phones were first introduced into the market.

Close

Related stories

As the competition heats up and the prices go down further, the 5G units will increase their market share. The Indian audience has also shown a high preference for 5G devices with 21% saying it is one of the top priorities when it comes to a purchase.

The long term outlook for the market is also positive as numbers are expected to cross the 200 million mark in the next couple of years.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Counterpoint Research #smartphones
first published: Aug 23, 2021 06:01 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.