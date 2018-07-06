Smartphone makers allow users' data to be collected

Smartphone companies are allowing users’ data to be collected in exchange of outsourcing software update, according to Wall Street Journal report.

Upstream Systems, a London-based mobile commerce and security firm claimed that the Singtech P10 had an app called Mobile Care pre-installed on the phone. This is the app of Taiwan based advertising company, General Mobile Corp or GMobi.

GMobi allegedly collects data from the users like their location, IMEI number and MAC address. The smartphone companies allow them to install the app, in return GMobi provides free software updates to these phones through the app. This service plays a big role in reducing the price of the smartphone.

Singtech P10 is made in China and thousands of devices with the app were sold in Myanmar and Cambodia.

GMobi said it uses the data to show targeted ads on the devices. It also sometimes shares the data with device makers to help them learn more about their customers.

Upstream also claimed that they blocked GMobi’s attempt to get users signed up for paid services which may have amounted up to $7 million in total across eight countries.

The company provides the software update service to more than 100 smartphone makers. Gmobi refused to reveal the companies they work with but Huawei and Xiaomi were listed on the company’s website.

MoMagic, an Indian advertising company provides such free software updates. It lists Xiaomi, Micromax, Intex, Panasonic and Sony as handset partners. A Xiaomi spokesperson said that they no longer work with MoMagic while Micromax declined to comment.

Intex spokesperson said that they work with MoMagic but don’t allow them to collect user data.