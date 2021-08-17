Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders pulls ahead of Mi 10 Ultra, iPhone 12 Pro Max on DxOMark

Last month, Qualcomm unveiled its first smartphone in collaboration with Asus called the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders. The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is a powerful smartphone with flagship-grade hardware that has managed to impress, particularly in the camera department.

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders was recently review by DxOMark and making its way to the fifth spot on the list of best camera smartphones. The phone managed to dethrone the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra by matching its overall score of 133 points. Some of the other devices the Asus Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders toppled included the Huawei P40 Pro, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, and Oppo Find X3 Pro.

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders managed an overall score of 133 points with 142 points in Photo and 111 points in Video. Additionally, the phone also managed a respectable 72 Zoom score.

The device boasts a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12 MP Sony IMX363 ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, and an 8 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders opts for a 24 MP selfie camera, although it hasn’t been tested by DxOMark yet.

The phone managed an impressive Photo score of 142 points with DxOMark citing fast and accurate autofocus, low noise, great dynamic range, and accurate white balance. DxOMark also noted that the phone performed flawlessly in the texture, dynamic range, and autofocus test with results looking superior to that of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the Mi 11 Ultra.