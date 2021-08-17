MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders pulls ahead of Mi 10 Ultra, iPhone 12 Pro Max on DxOMark

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders managed an overall score of 133 points with 142 points in Photo and 111 points in Video.

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 04:33 PM IST

Last month, Qualcomm unveiled its first smartphone in collaboration with Asus called the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders. The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is a powerful smartphone with flagship-grade hardware that has managed to impress, particularly in the camera department.

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders was recently review by DxOMark and making its way to the fifth spot on the list of best camera smartphones. The phone managed to dethrone the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra by matching its overall score of 133 points. Some of the other devices the Asus Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders toppled included the Huawei P40 Pro, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, and Oppo Find X3 Pro.

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders managed an overall score of 133 points with 142 points in Photo and 111 points in Video. Additionally, the phone also managed a respectable 72 Zoom score.

The device boasts a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12 MP Sony IMX363 ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, and an 8 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders opts for a 24 MP selfie camera, although it hasn’t been tested by DxOMark yet.

The phone managed an impressive Photo score of 142 points with DxOMark citing fast and accurate autofocus, low noise, great dynamic range, and accurate white balance. DxOMark also noted that the phone performed flawlessly in the texture, dynamic range, and autofocus test with results looking superior to that of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the Mi 11 Ultra.

Close

Related stories

In Video, the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders scored 111 points with strong autofocus, accurate colours, and decent stabilisation. You can check out DxOMark’s full Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders review here.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Asus #Qualcomm #smartphones
first published: Aug 17, 2021 04:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.