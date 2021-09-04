Smart wearables segment grew 6% in Q2 2021, led by smartwatches: Report

In terms of wearable bands, Xiaomi led the pack with a 19.6 percent market share and 8 million units shipped.

The global smart wearables market saw 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q2 2021. However, this growth is nothing out of the ordinary as the segment has been growing for consecutive quarters since Q4 2020 given the growing popularity of smart bands and smartwatches.

According to Canalys’ report, the wearable band market grew 5.6 percent YoY in Q2 2021 with 40.9 million units shipped. It is worth noting that the sale of basic bands fell by 23.8 percent but the decline was offset by the growth of full-fledged smartwatches, which reached an impressive 37.9 percent YoY growth, now accounting for 62 percent of the global sales.

In the wristwatch segment, Apple grabbed the top spot on the list with a 31.1 percent market share (29.4 percent growth), which amounted to 7.9 million units sold. Huawei and Garmin are placed second and third with 2.3 million and 1.9 million units sold, respectively. However, Huawei’s growth declined by 33.9 percent, while Garmin saw 7.3 percent growth.

Samsung and Xiaomi recorded major growth of 84.7 percent and 272.6 percent, respectively. Samsung shipped 1.8 million units in Q2 2021, while Xiaomi shipped 1.5 million wristwatches in the same quarter.

In terms of wearable bands, Xiaomi led the pack with a 19.6 percent market share and 8 million units shipped. However, the company only recorded a meager 2.6 percent YoY growth. Canalys noted that Xiaomi’s performance was bolstered by the launch of the Mi Smart Band 6.

Apple followed in a close second with 7.9 million units shipped with 29.4 percent growth. Huawei, Fitbit, and Samsung made the following three spots on the list. Samsung also recorded the highest growth (114.1 percent year on year) in the wearable bands segment.