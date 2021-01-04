MARKET NEWS

Slack starts the year with a global outage

“Our team is currently investigating and we’re sorry for any troubles this may be causing," Slack said in a prepared statement.

Associated Press
January 04, 2021 / 10:11 PM IST
Representative Image (Image: Slack.)

Slack, the messaging services used by millions of people for work and school, suffered a global outage on Monday, the first day back for most people returning from the New Year's holiday.

The outage began around 10 a.m. Eastern time and disrupted service in the U.S., Germany, India, the U.K., Japan and elsewhere. Slack said that people should check https://status.slack.com for updates.

Associated Press
first published: Jan 4, 2021 10:11 pm

