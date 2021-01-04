MARKET NEWS

Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
Slack is down globally, here's how users reacted to the situation

DownDetector, the service which tracks whether a service is down, has reported over 15,000 user complaints on January 4.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2021 / 10:22 PM IST
Representative Image (Image: Slack.)


Workplace collaboration service Slack is down globally.

Addressing the issue, Slack said that customers may be experiencing issues connecting. It is currently investigating the issue, the collaboration space said on Twitter.

DownDetector, the service which tracks whether a service is down, has reported over 15,000 user complaints on January 4. 

Almost 70 percent of these complaints include users experiencing connectivity issues at the time of writing this, while a few are having trouble sending messages.

Here's how people took to Twitter to acknowledge and comment on the ongoing situation:

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Slack #Twitter #world
first published: Jan 4, 2021 10:22 pm

