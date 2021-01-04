Slack is down globally, here's how users reacted to the situation

Representative Image (Image: Slack.)

Workplace collaboration service Slack is down globally.



Customers may be experiencing issues connecting and using Slack at this time. Our team is currently investigating and we’re sorry for any troubles this may be causing. Please see https://t.co/hlhV4Z15g6 for updates.

— Slack (@SlackHQ) January 4, 2021

Addressing the issue, Slack said that customers may be experiencing issues connecting. It is currently investigating the issue, the collaboration space said on Twitter.

DownDetector, the service which tracks whether a service is down, has reported over 15,000 user complaints on January 4.

Almost 70 percent of these complaints include users experiencing connectivity issues at the time of writing this, while a few are having trouble sending messages.

Here's how people took to Twitter to acknowledge and comment on the ongoing situation:



I feel suddenly very isolated and alone with slack down... is that the only thing that's been keeping us sane these last 9 months? — Natalie Jackson (@nataliemj10) January 4, 2021





If Slack is down for 15 minutes the work day is canceled. I don’t make the rules. https://t.co/rZyyPP0AmE

— Chris Albon (@chrisalbon) January 4, 2021



Slack down is the tech economy’s version of a snow day. — Brian Hecht (@brianhecht) January 4, 2021

