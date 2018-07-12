Skoda reopens bookings for Octavia RS, to start deliveries soon

After the first batch of the Skoda Octavia RS got sold out in no time, it has been a long wait for those looking for another opportunity to buy the performance variant of the standard Octavia.

But according to various reports, Skoda dealerships have started accepting bookings for the Octavia RS and the company is expected to start deliveries for the next set of 250 cars soon.

The 2017 Octavia RS comes equipped with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine capable of producing 230 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque.

It is mated to a 6-speed DSG transmission and can go from 0-100 km/hr in 6.8 seconds. A reworked suspension system aides in driving dynamics.

The RS has quite a few style features that set it apart from the conventional Octavia. It comes with 17-inch wheel rims, a more aggressive body kit and a small spoiler.

For transmission, the car features paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. It sports blacked-out seats with contrast stitching and the RS logo.

Other features of the RS are largely common to the Octavia as well. The car comes with a 9.2 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Mirrorlink, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety features include ABS, adaptive cruise control, ESP, blind spot detection and nine airbags.

The Skoda Octavia RS is priced at Rs 26.78 lakh (ex-showroom).