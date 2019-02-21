Skoda releases sketches of Vision iV concept that debuts at Geneva Motor Show

Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda recently teased its upcoming SUV design which is expected to be showcased as a prototype at the Geneva Motor Show. Termed as the Vision iV, it is based on Volkswagen’s signature “Modularer Elektrobaukasten (MEB)” platform.

Being a fully electric SUV, it shares style elements from others in the lineup like the Skoda Scala. But its vertically slated grille and sharper headlamps give it a fresh look. Flowing lines run along the sides of the car, and the wing mirrors are replaced with cameras housed in a fin-like case. The roofline has a sweeping look, giving it a four-door crossover-like appearance. Skoda has included 22-inch wheels in the sketch, which are claimed to be aerodynamically optimised.

Interior sketches have also been shared now and it shows how much the company will be shifting from its current design language. The sketches show a spaced out cabin layout, an independent and free-standing centre console. The transmission tunnel also seems to be missing which means more storage space in between the two front seats.

Although there have been no official announcements about the powertrain of the Vision iV, there are certain safe guesses that can be made. Skoda had showcased the Vision E crossover a few years ago, which featured two electric motors in an AWD layout. The combined power output of these motors is 305 PS, with a claimed range of up to 500 kilometres. It is possible that the Vision iV could get the same, if not a better powertrain.

While Skoda gears up for the Geneva Motor Show, the hybrid Superb is expected to be launched later this year, along with an all-electric version of the Citigo hatchback. The Vision iV could enter production by early 2020.