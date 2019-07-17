App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Skoda launches Rapid Rider limited edition at Rs 6.99 lakh

The Rapid Rider edition is meant to make the car more accessible to a wider audience.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Skoda launched a limited-edition trim of its Rapid sedan. With the lowest price tag among all other variants, the “Rider Edition” aims at making the Rapid more accessible to a wider audience.

The trim is available with a petrol engine only and is available in two colours. It also gets aesthetic upgrades including a black-finished grille and B-pillar, black body graphics on the door and a black trunk lip garnish. The scuff plate too, is inscribed with “Rapid”.

Skoda has equipped the Rapid Rider edition with a 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, remote central locking, front and rear power windows, front and rear armrest, manual air conditioner and electrically adjustable ORVMs. It also gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder, rough road package and rear parking sensors.

Close

The car is powered by a 1.6-litre MPI petrol engine which makes 105 PS of maximum power and 153 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Skoda is also offering the Skoda Shield Plus which offers six years of hassle-free ownership, motor insurance, 24X7 roadside assistance and an extended warranty.

The Rapid Rider edition is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is pitted against Volkswagen Vento, Honda City and Hyundai Verna among others.
Read More
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 12:24 pm

tags #Auto #Rapid #Rider Edition #Skoda #Technology #trends

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.