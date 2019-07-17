Skoda launches Rapid Rider limited edition at Rs 6.99 lakh

Skoda launched a limited-edition trim of its Rapid sedan. With the lowest price tag among all other variants, the “Rider Edition” aims at making the Rapid more accessible to a wider audience.

The trim is available with a petrol engine only and is available in two colours. It also gets aesthetic upgrades including a black-finished grille and B-pillar, black body graphics on the door and a black trunk lip garnish. The scuff plate too, is inscribed with “Rapid”.

Skoda has equipped the Rapid Rider edition with a 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, remote central locking, front and rear power windows, front and rear armrest, manual air conditioner and electrically adjustable ORVMs. It also gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder, rough road package and rear parking sensors.

The car is powered by a 1.6-litre MPI petrol engine which makes 105 PS of maximum power and 153 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Skoda is also offering the Skoda Shield Plus which offers six years of hassle-free ownership, motor insurance, 24X7 roadside assistance and an extended warranty.

The Rapid Rider edition is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is pitted against Volkswagen Vento, Honda City and Hyundai Verna among others.