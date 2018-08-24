Skoda India launches Superb Corporate Edition priced at Rs 23.49 lakh

Skoda India has launched a new variant of the Skoda Superb. Christened the Corporate Edition, this variant is based on the Style edition and has been launched for existing Skoda or Volkswagen and corporate customers who wish to upgrade. The car comes in only a Candy White colour option.

Everything about the car is based on the Style variant but it is offered at a discount of Rs 2.1 lakh. It gets all the features from the Style including the bi-xenon headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lamps, stone beige leather upholstery, electric sunroof, 12-way power seat for driver seat, touchscreen infotainment system with audio controls on the steering wheel and an 8-speaker setup.

Safety features include eight airbags, ABS, EBD, hill hold control, electronic stability control and traction control.

In terms of the engine, the car gets only the 1.8-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 178 PS of power at 4,000 rpm and 320 Nm of peak torque at 1,450 rom. Transmission duties come from a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Skoda says it will gauge customer interest for the Corporate Edition and then decide whether to release it for general consumers. The Skoda Superb Corporate Edition is priced at Rs 23.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and competes with the likes of the Volkswagen Passat and Toyota Camry Hybrid.