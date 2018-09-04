App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 01:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Skoda Auto India appoints Zac Hollis as director sales, service and marketing

Hollis appointment comes at a time when Skoda Auto India has been entrusted to lead Volkswagen group's India 2.0 project.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Skoda Auto India Tuesday announced the appointment of Zac Hollis as Director – Sales, Service and Marketing. Hollis, who is currently head of sales China region at Skoda Auto, Czech Republic, will take charge with effect from November 1, 2018, the company said in a statement.

He will report to Skoda Auto India Managing Director Gurpratap Boparai, it added. Hollis will replace Ashutosh Dixit, who will take on an international role within the Volkswagen (VW) Group, the company said.

His appointment comes at a time when Skoda Auto India has been entrusted to lead Volkswagen group's India 2.0 project.

In July this year, VW group had announced an investment of 1 billion euro (around Rs 7,900 crore) between 2019 and 2021 as part of its latest strategy to enhance presence in India.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 01:15 pm

