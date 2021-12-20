Shortages force Microsoft to use Dev Kits for Halo Infinite tournament

(Image Courtesy: Microsoft/343 Industries)

The chip shortage has hit the technology industry hard post the COVID-19 outbreak. We have seen various hardware maker's struggle to keep devices in stock. Sony, Microsoft, Google and even Apple have all struggled.

The situation is so bad, that Microsoft had to resort to using developer console kits for Halo Infinite's first Championship Series tournament. They couldn't secure enough Xbox Series X's in time and had to settle for a mix of retail and development kits.

Halo esports and viewership lead Tahir Hasandjekic, shared the news on twitter saying that some open bracket players would have to make do with development consoles, operating in Retail mode.

"Why? Global supply chain shortage is real," said Hasandjekic.

Development consoles are specialised console units dedicated to game development. They include all of the components of the retail console but are tuned for a development environment.

They are generally not made available to the public, since they look vastly different from the retail units and include features that are only meant to be used for game development.

In this case, Hasandjekic says that all development kits will run in retail mode, which means they will functionally be identical to the retail variants, they will just look a bit different.