you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Short video streaming service Quibi comes to India; here's what is on offer

The service has over 50 shows available at launch and is working on another 175 originals that would be released within a year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With several companies refraining from launching new products and services in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Quibi — a US-based startup — has launched its mobile streaming services.

Quibi — short form for Quick bites — offers short-form comedy, drama, and entertainment videos.  The service has over 50 shows available at launch and is working on another 175 originals that would be released within a year.

Each episode is said to be less than 10 minutes. The service promises to offer short yet high-quality videos from various genres. Users can subscribe to Quibi for watching movies, reality TV shows, news from BBC among others, etc.

Quibi is available in India for a 90-day free trial. The app can be downloaded from Apple App Store for iOS and Google Play Store on Android. After the free trial expires, users can subscribe to the service at Rs 669 per month for an ad-free experience.

The price may not be as compelling and is more expensive than Netflix, which has plans starting as low as Rs 199. Meanwhile, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video offer even more affordable plans ranging from Rs 129 per month to Rs 999 a year.

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 07:08 pm

tags #Amazon Prime #android streaming apps #Hotstar #Netflix #Quibi

