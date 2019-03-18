Shifting trends signal renewed Digital Payment market growth

As consumer trends begin to change, many businesses are forced to adapt accordingly. One of the biggest demands in the consumer industry is more efficient payment systems. With the emergence of online platforms, digital payment solutions have rapidly evolved throughout recent years.

Typically, most payment providers are advancing their systems to send or receive funds quicker while providing top-line security. Now, businesses that see heavy customer flow, such as retail, have begun transitioning into using digital systems.

Payment technology is also expected to continue its growth as providers look for different and innovative approaches.

And the digital payment industry is expected to accelerate with the proliferation of smartphones and more initiatives being taken to implement payment systems, as well as to provide improved customer service at point-of-service terminals.

According to data compiled by MarketsAndMarkets research, the global digital payment market was valued at USD 38.00 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 86.76 Billion by 2023. Furthermore, the market is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. Within the digital payments market, the solutions segment is expected to witness the largest growth and maintain its dominance. Digital payment solutions are also rapidly being propelled by the increase in customer-centric applications, expansion of the e-commerce industry, and increased focus on omnichannel payment mode.