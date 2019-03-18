Shifting trends signal renewed Digital Payment market growth

Payment technology is also expected to continue its growth as providers look for different and innovative approaches.
As consumer trends begin to change, many businesses are forced to adapt accordingly. One of the biggest demands in the consumer industry is more efficient payment systems. With the emergence of online platforms, digital payment solutions have rapidly evolved throughout recent years.
Typically, most payment providers are advancing their systems to send or receive funds quicker while providing top-line security. Now, businesses that see heavy customer flow, such as retail, have begun transitioning into using digital systems.
And the digital payment industry is expected to accelerate with the proliferation of smartphones and more initiatives being taken to implement payment systems, as well as to provide improved customer service at point-of-service terminals.