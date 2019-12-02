Shifting clouds of safety

V Bhatia

FinTechs are challenging financial institutions’ conventions and practices with their disruptive digital services. According to Edgar Dias, MD-India and SAARC, F5 Networks, to promote digitization of finance in the country, they must embrace the following three digital imperatives:

a) Delivering on unparalleled customer experience

Driven by tech advances and shifts in consumer preferences, customers expect frictionless experience across all channels, such as having applications run seamlessly on any device, and new products and services made available at digital speed.

b) Growing the business through open, secure APIs

Financial institutions are tapping open APIs to collaborate more freely. These new ecosystems will bring a proliferation of microservices to benefit customers with more choices and conveniences, and help financial institutions gain channels and scale to swiftly expand.

c) Securing and protecting the customer data and the brand

With customers increasingly accessing their account data across multiple channels, devices and touchpoints, digital banking systems have become prime targets for cyber-attacks while consumer expectations around data security are growing. Any compromise on customer data has the potential to impact the company brand adversely.

The financial sector has to innovate to enhance the customer experience while balancing costs and preventing cybersecurity breaches. Smartwatch banking, use of AI and Big Data analysis for real-time fraud detection and anti-money laundering are some examples of banks adopting technology to transform operations.

As digital becomes more pervasive, Dias pointed out that building a seamless customer experience across different platforms will be the key. “This starts with a well-defined multi-cloud strategy to speed application development and maintain the level of performance and availability to meet customer expectations,” he said.

As more fintechs move their apps to the cloud, the critical services that reduce security risks, increase performance, and minimize complexities must move with them. Whether they are planning to architect a private cloud, deploy or re-architect their apps, or migrate to SaaS, an app centric strategy will help them achieve these goals.

An app centric strategy allows them to maintain control over their cloud applications—providing the same availability, performance, and security services across their hybrid environment. Organizations are assured that the policies governing their applications in the data centre will extend to the cloud. With the app centric approach, they can protect applications while maintaining the agility and efficiency that the cloud provides.