App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sharp AQUOS zero2 features a 240Hz refresh rate display and boots on Android 10

Users with smartphones that support higher refresh rates will also have an advantage in gaming.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Smartphone manufacturers have started launching devices with a higher refresh rate. Sharp Corporation, a Japanese-Taiwanese multinational company, has now launched a new smartphone with a 240Hz refresh rate display that runs on Android 10.

Sharp AQUOS zero2 is the company’s latest offering which comes with a 240Hz refresh rate OLED display. This is, by far, the highest refresh rate on an OLED display that has been launched. The recently launched Asus ROG II comes second in the list with a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. 

A 240Hz refresh rate means your display is going to render an image 240 times per second, enabling smooth motion (Scrolling and Animation) and the ability to output 240 frames per second. Users with smartphones that support higher refresh rates will also have an advantage in gaming.

Close

Other specifications of the Sharp AQUOS zero2 include a 6.4-inch curved  Full HD+ OLED screen. The display has minimal bezels and a water-drop notch at the top for the front camera. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner for securely unlocking the smartphone.

related news

Optics include a 12MP f/1.7 primary shooter and a 20MP f/2.4 ultra-wide lens. There is a Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The battery is just 3,130 mAh in capacity, which is small for such a tall, high refresh rate display. 

Sharp AQUOS zero2 boots on Android 10 out of the box. It is claimed to be the lightest smartphone in the sub-6-inch category which weighs 143 grams.

There is no word on the pricing of Sharp AQUOS zero2. It would be available in Astro Black and Misty White colours starting December.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 11:59 am

tags #Sharp #smartphones

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.