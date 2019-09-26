Sharp AQUOS zero2 features a 240Hz refresh rate display and boots on Android 10

Smartphone manufacturers have started launching devices with a higher refresh rate. Sharp Corporation, a Japanese-Taiwanese multinational company, has now launched a new smartphone with a 240Hz refresh rate display that runs on Android 10.

Sharp AQUOS zero2 is the company’s latest offering which comes with a 240Hz refresh rate OLED display. This is, by far, the highest refresh rate on an OLED display that has been launched. The recently launched Asus ROG II comes second in the list with a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display.

A 240Hz refresh rate means your display is going to render an image 240 times per second, enabling smooth motion (Scrolling and Animation) and the ability to output 240 frames per second. Users with smartphones that support higher refresh rates will also have an advantage in gaming.

Other specifications of the Sharp AQUOS zero2 include a 6.4-inch curved Full HD+ OLED screen. The display has minimal bezels and a water-drop notch at the top for the front camera. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner for securely unlocking the smartphone.

Optics include a 12MP f/1.7 primary shooter and a 20MP f/2.4 ultra-wide lens. There is a Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The battery is just 3,130 mAh in capacity, which is small for such a tall, high refresh rate display.

Sharp AQUOS zero2 boots on Android 10 out of the box. It is claimed to be the lightest smartphone in the sub-6-inch category which weighs 143 grams.