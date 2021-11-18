Xiaomi and Redmi tipped to launch multiple smartphones later this year

Redmi Note 11T 5G will launch as a rebadged Redmi Note 11 5G, which was unveiled earlier this month in China.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series was unveiled in China last month. However, Xiaomi recently confirmed the Redmi Note 11T 5G, which is expected to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11, was launching in India on November 30. Now, new reports suggest that several Redmi and Xiaomi smartphones will be debuting in the country later this year.



[Exclusive] A bunch of Xiaomi and Redmi devices are lined up for launch in India. It's not just the Redmi Note 11T remaining this year. More to follow...

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 18, 2021

According to tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), several Redmi and Xiaomi devices will be revealed before the end of 2021. However, Sharma doesn’t provide any details about the exact devices or a detailed timeline. As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi Note 11T 5G on November 30, while other devices could follow soon after.

Previous reports hinted that the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be unveiled in India under the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge monikers, respectively. Xiaomi launched the Mi 10i in India back in January, which suggests that the rumours about Xiaomi 11i devices could be accurate.

The Redmi Note 11 5G was recently rebranded as the Poco M4 Pro 5G in Europe and is expected to be rebranded as the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India. The Redmi Note 11T 5G is also expected to feature a starting price of Rs 16,999 in India.