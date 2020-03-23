Several coronavirus live tracking apps filled with malware: Report

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, several web and mobile applications have come up online that track the latest data while giving users a real-time update. However, many such applications are reportedly loading ransomware Trojans and malicious malware which can access user data with their consent.

Cybersecurity firms claim that some map-based applications tracing the path of the virus across the globe could end up infecting a user’s phone with malware, reported The Economic Times (ET). Similarly, spam documents giving information about the virus in the form of emails and attachments are also on a rise.

Hackers are taking advantage of the situation and loading ransomware on the user’s device while claiming to notify them if anyone nearby is affected by the virus. The ransomware is then used to lock the user’s device, which can be only unlocked after users pay an amount.

“There are also apps that tell you where you can go and buy an N-95 mask. These are all hoaxes – the moment a user downloads such an app it will corrupt your smartphone or laptop and may ask for a ransom to unlock it,” Sudip Banerjee, director, Transformation Strategy of the Asia Pacific and Japan at Zscaler told the publication.

Another IT security firm called Lookout found an Android application (Corona live 1.1) which is a clone to the original ‘Corona Live’ app and comes filled with trojans. Initially, the app would not ask for special access but will later reportedly request access to photos, media, files, device location, etc.