Seven Indian entities receive Microsoft AI for Earth grants

Seven applicants from India received grants from Microsoft under its AI for Earth global programme on September 4.

AI for Earth is a $50 million five-year global programme that provides access to cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) tools, opportunities for education and training on AI, mentorship and investment to work on improving the environment in some way.

This is the third largest number of AI for Earth grantees after the US and Canada. These recipients- people and firms- will get access to advanced cloud computing resources to support projects that work toward the betterment of the planet.

"In every country around the world, we are facing unprecedented environmental challenges, impacting the ability to access water, grow healthy crops and protect biodiversity. At Microsoft, we’ve found that one thing was accelerating as quickly as the degradation of our planet’s natural resources, and that is technology," said Lucas Joppa, Chief Environmental Officer, Microsoft Corporation and Lead for Microsoft AI for Earth.

Among the winners in India are those working in the fields of agriculture, biodiversity, climate change, and water management. The list includes Indian Institute of Technology, Indraprastha Institute of Technology, Delhi, Indian Institute of Science and Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment (ATREE), Bengaluru, each using AI for developing more predictive or actionable models in their respective fields of work.

"We believe AI for Earth will be a force multiplier for groups and individuals like these who are creating solutions for a more sustainable future for us all,” said Keshav Dhakad, Group Head and Assistant General Counsel - CELA, Microsoft India.

AI for Earth was launched in July 2017, its focus areas are climate change, agriculture, biodiversity and water. In just a year, AI for Earth has grown from 20 grantees to 147 from across more than 40 countries, with $1.1 million of Microsoft Azure cloud credits awarded to date.