Servicing the self-service generation

The rise of self-service has completely disrupted the financial services industry. Consumers today want more control over their money, and prefer to manage it on their own terms when possible.

This came to light when Kantar released its CX+ Report on Retail Banking 2019. It surveyed a nationally representative sample of 7,280 retail banking customers in India during 2019, where respondents were asked both about their experiences with the bank(s) they use, and about their perceptions of banks they are considering but not currently using.

It is hardly surprising that when asked which channel they use most often to engage with banks, 69% of Indian respondents cited ATMs and 47% said their mobiles.

“This desire for greater choice and autonomy is also fuelling the growth of digital-only neo banks,” says Anand Parameswaran, Executive VP, Insights Division, Kantar.

Among their chief reasons for using these services, 45% of consumers are attracted by the prospect of not having to visit a branch in person.

Helpfully, the JAM Trinity (the government’s program to join Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile accounts) has paved the way for new digital banking services. A more secure and seamless digital payments infrastructure has made it possible for all Indians, including those who have not had access to banking until now, to enjoy mobile self-service at their fingertips.

Add to this, in the last five years, digital transactions have reduced the number of ATMs, with RBI data showing that over 5,000 ATMs have been shut down in the last one year. This drop in the number of new branch openings and a drastic reduction in the number of ATMs available to Indian consumers makes it is clear that the market will increasingly favour banks that can deliver on the promise of digital experiences.

The promise of better digital experiences

Tellingly, CX+ banking leaders including HSBC, Standard Chartered, Citibank, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, deliver a distinctly superior mobile experience on their mobile apps than bottom-ranked banks (75% versus 58%). Meanwhile, some of India’s most respected financial institutions, including HDFC, Kotak Mahindra and DCB, have launched chatbots to enhance their self-service offering. To quote Prasanna Lohar, Innovation Head, DCB Bank, “Chatbots and conversational banking are definitely the way forward. They will make banking easy and frictionless”.

No matter the platform, banks will need to expand these services beyond simple transactions. Whether they are engaging with a mobile app or a roboadvisor, people expect personalised guidance to help them manage their wealth and make crucial life decisions. They also want the experience to be user friendly. Even the most innovative service will fall flat if its user interface is too complicated.

That is not to say service will go entirely digital anytime soon. More complex queries will always require human guidance and intuition, which no machine can replicate. A bricks-and-mortar presence also adds credibility, especially when things go wrong and customers want assurance that there is a real human being addressing the issue. That is why more than 60% of customers still rely on relationship managers in their local branch.

The size of a bank’s branch network also ranks among the top two drivers for consumers when choosing a financial institution. However, 36% of Kantar’s survey respondents also rank mobile as their most important point of contact with banks, suggesting they would use their phones to engage more often if possible. The challenge will be to strike a balance between convenient digital services and exceptional in-branch experiences that complement these.