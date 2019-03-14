App
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Seriesone acquires Dynamo Development

Dynamo Development will help seriesOne in developing complex financial platforms, accelerate expansion plans.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
seriesOne Inc., a global digital security fundraising platform led by leaders with over 20 years of traditional investment banking, venture capital and technology experience, announced the acquisition of Dynamo Development, a custom software development company based in the Ukraine.

The acquisition enables seriesOne to expand and strengthen its in-house technology development capabilities, to accelerate the delivery of solutions for issuers and react to market demands with the support of an additional 40 engineers.

Dmitry Grinberg, former CEO of Dynamo Development, will oversee the in-house technology division in his new role as the Global Head of Technology for seriesOne.

"For the past five years, Dynamo Development has been a trusted, strategic development partner who has enhanced both seriesOne's offerings and our capability in the digital security fundraising space," said Michael Mildenberger, CEO of seriesOne. "Now is an opportune time to bring our development team in-house as we expand our solutions to issuers and investors in Europe and Asia, and provide them with a growing list of products and services."

"seriesOne was among our most important customers and the opportunity to join them as they expand in the digital security space is significant to our team," said Grinberg "We have developed specific FinTech expertise through a long association with clients such as seriesOne and other financial clients such as Prime Trust and Citibank. We're looking forward to continuing to contribute to the growth of seriesOne."
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 07:17 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

