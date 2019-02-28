Seqrite launches Cloud Enterprise Mobility Management portfolio

The business landscape is eagerly embracing BYOD-led work culture to enhance productivity, ensure seamless interoperability, and improve employee convenience. Smartphones are a big part of this shift, but the growing proliferation of mobile devices within the enterprise ecosystem is also giving rise to multiple device management and security challenges. Moreover, most mobile users don’t install adequate security measures on their devices or use jailbroken/rooted devices, leaving enterprises extremely vulnerable to security risks.

It is to address this massive need-gap and empower organisations to securely manage mobile devices, Seqrite, a specialist provider of endpoint security, network security and data protection solutions, has launched its Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) portfolio. As part of the development, Seqrite has introduced two cloud-based solutions, MobiSMART and mSuite, which have been designed to provide comprehensive control over mobile devices accessing their network and data.

Speaking on the latest launch, Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, Quick Heal Technologies, said, “Mobiles are a big part of how businesses operate today, but they are also the biggest area of concern to enterprise security. Professionals are sending, receiving, and storing emails and privileged business information on their mobile devices without implementing adequate security measures. Our Enterprise Mobility Management portfolio has been launched to address this particular need-gap and protect BYOD workplaces from the risk of data breaches and security threats. Through our comprehensive portfolio of mobility management solutions, we aim to empower organisations avail the benefits of the BYOD approach without compromising their larger security posture.”